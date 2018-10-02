Watch: Neville Returns to Wrestling With New Name

It’s been nearly a year since we last saw Neville take flight in a wrestling ring. But on Monday, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion finally re-emerged.

At a Dragon Gate show in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, the 32-year old high-flyer made a surprise return as “Pac,” and joined the heel faction R.E.D. But Neville wasn’t just there to make headlines, he teamed with Eita Kobayashi and scored his first pinfall since 2017.

Pac is no stranger to Dragon Gate as that’s where he made his bones before signing to NXT. His return to Japan will be one of the more intriguing non-WWE headlines to follow as the artist formerly known as Neville will hope to duplicate the success of Cody Rhodes outside of Vince McMahon’s bubble.

In the fall of 2017, Neville reportedly stormed out of a WWE arena, for what was said to be creative frustrations. Despite rumors of his return, Neville actually sat out the remainder of his WWE contract which expired in August of this year. Not to be strong-armed by an employee, WWE froze Neville’s contract as he protested which further delayed his release. But now it looks like the King of the Cruiserweights is ready to spread his wings and start a new chapter of his career.

Photo: Dragon Gate