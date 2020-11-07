NJPW Announces Super J-Cup, Best of the Super Juniors Schedule and Matches
New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold this year's Super J Cup tournament on December 12th. The eight-man, single elimination tournament will air live on the NJPW World streaming service. The company has now announced all four first round matches, which you can see below. Additionally, the event will feature one non-tournament match featuring Karl Fredericks and Ren Narita taking on KENTA and Hikuleo in a tag team bout.
The first round Super J Cup tournament matches will be:
- Clark Connors vs. Chris Bey
- ACH vs. TJP
- Rey Horus vs. Blake Christian
- El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush
Additionally, NJPW has announced the full schedule for this year's Best of the Super Juniors 27 tournament. This will be a round robin style tournament featuring 10 wrestlers. The finals of the tournament will be held on December 11th, one night before the Super J Cup, with the tournament finals consisting of the two men who earn the most points throughout the tournament.
The full Best of the Super Juniors 27 tournament schedule is as follows:
November 15
Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori
Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado
SHO vs. BUSHI
Robbie Eagles vs. DOUKI
November 18
Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori
Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles
SHO vs. DOUKI
BUSHI vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
November 20
El Desperado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Hiromu Takahashi vs. BUSHI
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Master Wato
SHO vs. Robbie Eagles
Taiji Ishimori vs. DOUKI
November 23
Taiji Ishimori vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO
Master Wato vs. El Desperado
Robbie Eagles vs. BUSHI
Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI
November 25
Robbie Eagles vs. Taiji Ishimori
Master Wato vs. DOUKI
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. BUSHI
SHO vs. El Desperado
Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
November 29
Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi
Master Wato vs. SHO
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
BUSHI vs. Taiji Ishimori
El Desperado vs. DOUKI
December 2
Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado
SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles
Master Wato vs. BUSHI
Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. DOUKI
December 5
Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi
SHO vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Robbie Eagles vs. El Desperado
BUSHI vs. DOUKI
December 6
SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori
Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. DOUKI
Robbie Eagles vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
BUSHI vs. El Desperado
December 11
Tournament finals between the top two point earners.