NJPW Announces Super J-Cup, Best of the Super Juniors Schedule and Matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold this year's Super J Cup tournament on December 12th. The eight-man, single elimination tournament will air live on the NJPW World streaming service. The company has now announced all four first round matches, which you can see below. Additionally, the event will feature one non-tournament match featuring Karl Fredericks and Ren Narita taking on KENTA and Hikuleo in a tag team bout.

The first round Super J Cup tournament matches will be:

Clark Connors vs. Chris Bey

ACH vs. TJP

Rey Horus vs. Blake Christian

El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush

Additionally, NJPW has announced the full schedule for this year's Best of the Super Juniors 27 tournament. This will be a round robin style tournament featuring 10 wrestlers. The finals of the tournament will be held on December 11th, one night before the Super J Cup, with the tournament finals consisting of the two men who earn the most points throughout the tournament.

The full Best of the Super Juniors 27 tournament schedule is as follows:

November 15

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado

SHO vs. BUSHI

Robbie Eagles vs. DOUKI

November 18

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles

SHO vs. DOUKI

BUSHI vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

November 20

El Desperado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Hiromu Takahashi vs. BUSHI

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Master Wato

SHO vs. Robbie Eagles

Taiji Ishimori vs. DOUKI

November 23

Taiji Ishimori vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO

Master Wato vs. El Desperado

Robbie Eagles vs. BUSHI

Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI

November 25

Robbie Eagles vs. Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs. DOUKI

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. BUSHI

SHO vs. El Desperado

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

November 29

Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Master Wato vs. SHO

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

BUSHI vs. Taiji Ishimori

El Desperado vs. DOUKI

December 2

Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado

SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles

Master Wato vs. BUSHI

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. DOUKI

December 5

Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi

SHO vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Robbie Eagles vs. El Desperado

BUSHI vs. DOUKI

December 6

SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. DOUKI

Robbie Eagles vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

BUSHI vs. El Desperado

December 11

Tournament finals between the top two point earners.