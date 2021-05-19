NXT's Bronson Reed Becomes New North American Champion

✖

Tonight's NXT main event was the North American Championship Cage Match between Champion Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed, a match that all came about because of Gargano's disregard for William Regal's favorite pencil. Gargano was accompanied to the ring by Austin Theory, and it didn't take long for Gargano and Reed to get into each other's faces. After their introductions, Gargano went to lift his title but Reed pushed it into his face a bit, and then we were off and running.

When the bell rang Gargano immediately went for the door, but Reed caught him and pulled him back in, throwing him into the cage wall. Reed whipped him into the corner but Gargano evaded and went for the door again but when Reed cut him off he tried to climb the wall. He then tried to push Reed's face into the fencing, but Reed easily dismissed him before shoving him in mid-air to the ground.

Reed then threw Gargano into the cage wall and then did it again. Reed then lifted Gargano and threw him face-first into the cage wall, and at this point, Reed looked completely in control.

Reed then started crushing Gargano against the cage wall, but after going for another charge Gargano evaded, sending Reed into the wall instead. Then Gargano tried to dive off the ropes but got caught on the cage, and ended up being DDT'd into the mat. Then Reed was knocked down by Gargano after a dive from high on the wall, and he went to climb it again, but was caught by Reed and slammed to the mat. Gargano kicked out of the pin.

Reed then went to climb the wall, but Theory cut him off and let Gargano kick the back of Reed's knee. After the commercial, we came back to both stars getting in flurries of offense, but at this point, Theory would play a much bigger role in the match. At one point Theory opened the door to help Gargano out, but Reed caught him in time.

We then saw Reed slam the cage door in Reed's face to give Gargano time to get in a superkick, and he would block Reed again later on. He would then climb the outside of the cage to keep Reed from climbing over, and he was joined by Gargano on the other side. Reed managed to knock them both off and opted to splash Gargano rather than leave the cage.

He then hit a Tsunami splash on a knocked out Gargano, and then got the pin and the win to become the new North American Champion.

Here's what is on deck for tonight's NXT.

North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed (Cage Match)

The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase Heads to NXT

Zoey Stark vs Toni Storm

Pete Dunne Talks With Arash Markazi

