NXT Reveals Full List of Spin the Wheel Matches for Halloween Havoc

Anticipation is high for NXT's Halloween Havoc, and it got yet another big callback to the original event courtesy of NXT General Manager William Regal and Shotzi Blackheart. Regal came out after Johnny Gargano knocked out Damian Priest with a chair, and he informed both Gargano and Candice LeRae that they would get their matches at Halloween Havoc, but that both of them would be subject to a surprise. That's when Shotzi Blackheart revealed the return of the Spin the Wheel Make a Deal stipulation, and it features a host of interesting options (via Wrestling News).

As you can see in the full list below, the wheel features things like a Trick or Street Fight, Chamber of Horrors Match, Biker's Chain Match, and more, though there is also the Shotzi's Choice option if the wheel so happens to spin that way.

Here are all the options:

Coal Miner’s (Glove on a Pole) Match

Trick Or Street Fight

Blindfold Match

Casket Match

Chamber Of Horrors Match

Biker’s Chain Match

Buried Alive Match

Devil’s Playground Match

Boiler Room Brawl

Shotzi’s Choice

Weapon’s Wild Match

The Street Fights in NXT have been quite good recently, and while we've seen several over the past few months, we haven't seen Johnny and Priest together in one, so that would be entertaining. A Blindfold Match would probably get a bit boring quickly, but it could still be good, and of course, there are always things like Casket Matches.

The Buried Alive or Boiler Room Brawl matches could be amazing if given the cinematic treatment, and as AEW recently showed with its Dog Collar Match, a chain can be a very useful but brutal tool in the wrong hands, so the Biker's Chain Match would certainly be an interesting way to go.

The Halloween Havoc card includes the following matches so far.

NXT North American Championship Spin The Wheel Make A Deal Match: Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano

NXT Women's Championship Spin The Wheel Make A Deal Match: Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez

