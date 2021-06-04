NXT Reportedly Bringing Back House Shows

✖

WWE recently revealed that they will resume live shows starting in July and have announced a big 25 location tour. Now it seems NXT will join Raw and SmackDown on the live show front, as a new report from Dave Meltzer says that NXT talent have been told they will start house shows back up, and soon. Those shows will reportedly start back up in Florida this July for the first tie since March of 2020. The plan is to hold the live shows in the usual places they were run before the pandemic, which seated around 200 to 400 fans, but we also got an update on how they are approaching those shows.

That includes their approach to being vaccinated, as Meltzer said “the belief is that talent will be asked to get vaccinated as something mandatory because they are going to be running in some rural heavy right-wing markets and the feeling is with that fan base they wouldn’t be able to enforce a mask ordinance.”

The return of fans to the arena will certainly be a delightful upgrade for the NXT roster, though the ThunderDome has provided a great environment during a time where fans could not be in attendance. Still, many are looking forward to having fans back in the arena, and it seems they won't have to wait too much longer.

Fans are also looking forward to the already loaded card for NXT TakeOver: In You House, which already has two Championship matches on deck. That includes a huge Fatal 5-Way match featuring Karrion Kross, who will take on Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, and a returning Adam Cole. Cole took out everyone in the No. 1 Contender's match on Wednesday and then got in Kross' face, telling him he was the one who runs NXT.

It should be quite the show, and here's the full confirmed card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House so far.

NXT Women's Championship Match: Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Ember Moon

NXT Championship Fatal 5-Way Match: Champion Karrion Kross vs Kyle O'Reilly vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne vs Adam Cole

Cameron Grimes vs LA Knight

Xia Li vs Mercedes Martinez

NXT TakeOver: In Your House streams live on Peacock on June 13th at 8 PM EST, and you can catch all of our coverage of the big event right here on ComicBook.com.

Will you be attending NXT's upcoming live shows? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!