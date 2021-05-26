NXT: All the Matches Confirmed for Next Week (June 1)

✖

Last night's NXT was one to remember, as it featured the much-anticipated rematch between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor for the NXT Championship as well as numerous developments and seeds for future storylines. It also set up next week's episode in two major ways, and so far the June 1st episode is looking pretty interesting. So far we've only got two official matches, but there are a number of clues to follow as to what other matches will join them on the card, though we did get our first match confirmed for NXT In Your House as well, so let's get to it.

The first match confirmed for next week's show is a Tag Team Championship match between NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and Legado del Fantasma. Legado del Fantasma has actually been quite busy these days, and the two teams have traded blows in a few altercations outside of official matches. Now they'll get a chance to reclaim the Tag Team titles, but I don't see MSK losing those this early in their run.

Speaking of Legado del Fantasma, Santos Escobar also made his next target known, as he came out during new North American Champion Bronson Reed's speech. He danced around it a bit, but he made it clear he was after that title, and he will be eager to reclaim Championship gold after losing the Cruiserweight Championship to Kushida.

The biggest surprise announcement of the night came towards the end of the night when NXT general manager William Regal announced a new match to decide who the Number 1 contender will be to challenge Karrion Kross now that he has successfully retained against Finn Balor. That will be in the form of a Triple Threat match, and it will between Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano.

All of these make sense if you think about it. O'Reilly has already locked eyes with Kross in a small segment and has now put away Adam Cole and Cameron Grimes in his last two feuds and is now looking for a new opponent. Likewise, Pete Dunne has made it clear he wants a title shot and has hovered at the top of the card as well, with his latest win against O'Reilly's former teammate Bobby Fish.

As for Gargano, as he will point out, he's already knocked out Kross when he avenged Austin Theory, and now that he's no longer got the North American Championship, he is surely looking to bring more Championship gold to The Way.

