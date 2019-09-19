NXT’s Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain Breaks Down into an NXT Locker Room Brawl

Anytime Matt Riddle shows up on NXT you know the match is going to be entertaining, and when Killian Dain enters a ring you know it will hit hard as well. Combine the two and you’ve got a recipe for greatness, and that’s why man fans were anticipating the Street Fight match between Riddle and Dain during NXT’s USA debut tonight. The good news is we got quite the slobber knocker of a match, but only one could leave the ring as the winner. That turned out to be no one, but that doesn’t mean the match wasn’t eventful, as it resulted in a full-blown brawl happening between the entire roster of NXT.

As you would expect, this match was all about brute force, though Riddle did use his athleticism to even the odds with Dain a bit. The two took the fight to backstage in the hallways and even out in the parking lot.

That’s when all chaos broke loose as Riddle and Dain ended up in front of Walter, who then started hitting Riddle. He was joined by Imperium shortly thereafter, but then the Street Profits and pretty much the entire NXT locker room got in on the fight, spilling out into the ring.

Eventually, Dain and Riddle did get back into the ring to continue the match, but then referees broke the two up until control could be reestablished.

That didn’t last though, and eventually Dain dove onto as many superstars as he could, and that was how the show came to an end.

That was sheer insanity, though we never actually got a result in the matchup. Looks like we’ll need a rematch later to crown a victor.

You can check out the complete announced card for NXT‘s big USA debut below.

NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream vs. The Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong (Winner)

No Disqualifications Street Fight Match: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain (No Result)

Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender Match: Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae (Winner) vs. Io Shirai

NXT airs on USA Network every Wednesday 7 pm CST.

