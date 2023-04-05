NXT UK Star Makes Surprise WWE NXT Debut

WWE NXT has welcomed a host of NXT UK stars to the roster since the brand was put on hiatus in the lead-up to NXT Europe, but one star waited till tonight to make their stateside debut. One of the more anticipated matches on tonight's card was between Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer, but before it could even get off the ground someone hopped over the barricade and interrupted. That would be Noam Dar, who hasn't been featured on NXT since the UK side of things shut down, but that's all changed tonight. He made it clear he was back in the fold and had negotiated a contract with NXT, and he isn't wasting any time making trouble.

Dar brought his NXT Heritage Cup with him and placed it on the announce table, and then picked up a microphone. He said NXT saved the best for last and has now brought him to the States after contract negotiations, and then he told Lee and Frazer to have their little match and continue on.

Woah!!!@NoamDar is here in NXT and he's brought the Heritage Cup with him!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MwfUu1TacS — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2023

Several NXT UK stars have already made the jump to NXT, and some have already attained Championship gold. Gallus holds the NXT Tag Team Championships and retained them at Stand & Deliver against The Creed Brothers and The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Stacks. Gallus has successfully defended those Titles twice now, and tonight they also made it clear they want to add more gold to the crew.

The Women's Tag Team Championships are also held by two former NXT UK stars in Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Fyre has been around for a minute and previously held the NXT UK Women's Championship for quite some time, while Isla Dawn is a newer addition to NXT, but has made a name for herself quickly and won Fyre over to her side. The two stars won the Titles at Stand & Deliver after defeating Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

Lyra Valkyria was also in the mix to win the Women's NXT Championship, though it would be Indi Hartwell that ultimately took the Title home. Now Dar is throwing his name into the NXT mix, and if tonight is any indication, he will be starting a feud with Lee or Frazer sooner than later.

