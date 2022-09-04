WWE Fans Are Split Over Mandy Rose Unifying NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships

NXT 2.0 and NXT UK came together on Sunday afternoon for the NXT Worlds Collide event, putting both companies into one space ahead of the NXT Europe launch in 2023. All of the NXT 2.0 champions and NXT UK champions met in the ring for unification matches, firmly combining the brands. Given the love for both brands, there was bound to be some controversy when any champion came out on top and unified their division titles.

Mandy Rose was one such champion, beating NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport to unify the two titles and become NXT's Undisputed Women's Champion. Of course, fans had a lot of mixed feelings about the result.

There were plenty of fans that expected to see the legendary Meiko Satomura win the titles, perhaps moving Mandy Rose back up to the main WWE roster. Instead, Rose pinned Davenport when Satomura wasn't in the ring, leaving some fans happy and some fans frustrated.

Nearly everyone with an opinion on the matter took to Twitter to share the takes. You can check out a few of them below!