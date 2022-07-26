Paige Responds to Britt Baker Calling Her a Dream Opponent

While Paige has been retired from in-ring competition for over four years, chatter about a potential return has always been active. Paige had dealt with neck injuries throughout her career, and a kick to that sensitive area at a December 2017 house show was the last straw for the first NXT Women's Champion. Paige would transition to various on-screen roles, from being an authority figure to a manager, before ultimately leaving WWE earlier this month. Even though injuries would suggest Paige's in-ring days are long over, enough landmark recoveries in the past few years have given her optimism about wrestling again.

If she does have another match, Paige has no shortage of willing opponents. At the top of that list is former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, who said she wants to be part of the next time Paige is in a squared circle.

"I'm a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I've wrestled her mom before actually," Baker told Sportskeeda. "But she's such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she's still, pardon my swearing, but she's such a bad b---h and she has that everything roll off your back energy. You can't get to her. You know what I'm saying? She holds her head high and her in a wrestling ring again, if I'm not in the match, I want to be ringside watching it because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy. I mean she would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp. It made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. So, I'm a big fan."

It didn't take long for the comments to get on Paige's radar, who replied by simply saying, "Sign me up. I love me some Britt Baker."

A match between the two would only come if Paige is cleared for in-ring competition, which as of last month, she is not.

"Not yet," Paige said on a June Twitch stream. "[My neck is] so healthy. I feel like I'm the most healthy I've been in my whole career. I feel I can compete again, 1000%."

Paige's next wrestling-related appearance comes this weekend at Starrcast V in Nashville, the site of WWE SummerSlam. Baker is an active member of the AEW women's roster, where she most recently was victorious in a tag team bout on AEW Rampage.