Paul Heyman Shoots Down Getting Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame Anytime Soon

Paul Heyman has a pro wrestling career worthy of a WWE Hall of Fame induction several times over. But when asked if he’s interested in an induction anytime soon, the 56-year-old promptly shut down the idea. In the past year alone Heyman has worked as the special counsel for Roman Reigns across two WrestleMania main events and briefly reunited with Brock Lesnar as his advocate during a brief WWE Championship reign.

“I have absolutely no desire to go into the Hall of Fame,” Heyman told 101 WRIF (h/t Fightful). “Well, I am the ‘Special Counsel’ to ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns. I’m putting together a Hall of Fame run simply based on what we do as The Undisputed Champion right now, let alone everything else that has been accomplished beforehand. So while we’re in the middle of this run, it would make no sense for me to go into the Hall of Fame.”

Prior to WrestleMania 38, Heyman spoke with the Sports Media Podcast and was asked about the possibility of working with either Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey. Heyman has worked backstage with Rousey since her first WWE run began.

“I can’t tell you that Charlotte Flair isn’t 1A either,” Heyman said. “And oppose Ronda Rousey, that would also interest me. I also think that Charlotte Flair is a dramatically underutilized talent both by WWE…but also by Charlotte Flair. I don’t think she understands just how great she is and I don’t think that’s a skillset someone can be taught without hands-on experience out together with synergy and a professional intimacy and trust. Again, it’s about [the] method, but if I was able to perform with her, I think I could bring something out of Charlotte, a level of greatness that she can’t achieve on her own. That no one can achieve on their own.”

Regarding Rousey, Heyman said, “There are things about Ronda Rousey that are so ahead of the curve, that are so beyond anybody’s ability to even fathom how great she can be. And there’s no way that she can reach that on her own. She needs someone to bounce off of, to perform with.”