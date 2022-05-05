Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

✖

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.

A fan filming the match asked "The Viper" what happened and he popped up to respond with, "I don't want to get landed on." Orton is scheduled to team with Riddle and McIntyre for a six-man tag team match at this weekend's WrestleMania Backlash, taking on all three members of The Bloodline.

Orton talked about his partnership with Riddle in an interview with The Ringer back in January. He started off by joking that they both enjoy smoking.

"One of the main reasons me and Riddle come across as so happy in the ring together is...he's the one guy that can grow my favorite strain. I'm not lying," Orton said. "Seriously, I'm having fun out there. Monday, they had me put on a graduation cap and gown. Whenever they are tasking me some with kind of ridiculous stuff, you wouldn't think you would see Randy Orton in a cap and gown. I laughed because I was excited because I knew the fans were going to be like, 'what the hell is he doing?' After the career that I've had and all the somewhat monotonous intensity, I did that for so long, if I crack a smile and break the fourth wall or whatever, if you can tell I'm having fun at this point in my career, I feel like it draws you in more because I was so against letting people in before. It was just 'character, character, character. I have to be mean and angry and intense and they have to believe I want to rip this guys head off.' Now, I can still do that, but I've been around long enough to where, I get let off easy when I break character or when I do things that maybe a babyface wouldn't do. There might be a sign in Gorilla that says 'no eyepokes,' and even though in parenthesis it doesn't say 'except Randy Orton,' I know it's still there. I can get away with this, but compared to the stuff I used to get away with, if I get away with an eyepoke, it's okay. I'm having fun and staying true to who I am as a heel, which is what brought me to the dance, but I'm able to have more leniency with how I do that."