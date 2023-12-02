Randy Orton Makes His Choice Between WWE Raw and SmackDown

A major storyline running through tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown revolved around which brand Randy Orton would ultimately sign with. Monday Night Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis were both attempting to sign Orton, and both showed up in the ring for the final segment of SmackDown to their last pitches to the newly returned superstar. Both gave compelling pitches, but it was actually Paul Heyman who managed to cement Orton's decision. The Bloodline went after Orton again but with some help from LA Knight Orton hit Jimmy with the RKO and then made his choice, signing with SmackDown.

Pearce and Aldis both gave Orton something to think about, starting with Pearce, who told Orton "I'll give you the winner of Jey Uso and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship." That had Orton reeling, as he took a minute by the ropes to consider it. Aldis was ready with his own pitch though, telling Orton "You sign with SmackDown, and I can give you the guys that took you out."

Then Paul Heyman came out and said "Look who's back!". Heyman then reminded everyone that the Bloodline was responsible for putting Orton out of commission last year. Heyman then told Orton that he wouldn't be making the decision, as the Bloodline would be the ones making the decision, and that's when Solo Sikoa's music hit.

Out came Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, and they went right at Orton. Orton was able to knock Jimmy down but Sikoa came in and the numbers quickly took their effect on Orton. Then LA Knight came running down to help Orton out, as Knight has had his own issues with The Bloodline. Knight and Sikoa were slugging it out and ended up fighting on the ramp, and that left Orton all alone with Jimmy.

Jimmy had his back turned but soon got hit with a DDT. Orton then hit Jimmy with the RKO, and Heyman wasn't pleased. Orton then turned to Pearce and Aldis and took both contracts, weighing them both as he stood over a knocked-out Jimmy Uso. Heyman told Orton to go to Raw, and that he would be safe on Raw, and then Orton threw the Raw contract down and signed with SmackDown.

Heyman was seething, and Orton wanted to rub it in just a bit more. Orton picked up the microphone and said "Hey Paul, you can call Roman Reigns. And you can tell him, Daddy's back." Then Aldis went to shake Orton's hand and while Orton did just that, he also hit Aldis with an RKO, just because.

