Randy Orton Signs New Multi-Year WWE Contract

If you had hopes that long time WWE mainstay Randy Orton would be heading to another wrestling promotion, it’s time to step back into reality.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Orton has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. The deal keep Orton with WWE through 2024, at which point he will be 44 years old. Apparently, Orton’s new deal with WWE was a big topic of discussion at RAW last night in Long Island, New York.

Orton later confirmed his signing via Twitter.

The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 6, 2019

Orton had been publicly teasing a jump to AEW in recent months. The PWInsider report notes that re-signing Orton was a top priority for WWE as they didn’t want one of their long time stars to leave, damaging their prestige in the process.

In an Instagram post just two weeks ago, Orton was teasing a jump to AEW by posting a picture next to an “Elite” sign. He captioned that photo with the phrase “tick tock tick tock.” Orton had previously signed a 10 year contract with WWE back in 2010.

Back in February, Orton was reportedly openly talking about being willing to talk to All Elite Wrestling about a possible deal.

Orton, a third generation professional wrestler, originally signed with WWE back in 2001. After working in Ohio Valley Wrestling, he debuted on WWE television in 2002. After starring with Evolution alongside Triple H, Batista, and Ric Flair, Orton became the youngest world champion in history by defeating Chris Benoit for the title at SummerSlam in 2004.

Now one of the longest-tenured veterans on the roster, Orton is a 13-time world champion and undoubtedly a future Hall of Fame inductee.