Former WWWF Tag Team Champion Rene Goulet Confirmed Dead at 86

Rene Goulet, a former WWWF World Tag Team Champion and Worldwide Wrestling Federation start of the 1970s, had his death confirmed by the Cauliflower Alley Club on Wednesday. Goulet died at the age of 86 back in May, though his death had not been made public up until this point. Born in Quebec but billed from Nice, France, Goulet made his wrestling debut in 1957 and worked for such promotions as the WWF, NWA, AWA, Jim Crockett Promotions, Florida Championship Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling before his in-ring retirement in 1987.

He and Karl Gotch became the second men to ever hold the WWWF World Tag Team Championships, defeating Luke Graham and Tarzan Tyler for the titles at a house show in New York on Dec. 6, 1971.

The photo above features Goulet and Andrew The Giant winning the MSG Tag League (now known as the World Tag League) in New Japan in 1981.

Numerous fans and wrestlers paid their respects after the news broke.

