Renee Young Reflects on Commentary Role at Crown Jewel

Renee Young made headlines on Friday when she worked as a commentator for the WWE‘s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Due to the nation’s laws about women not being allowed to perform, she was the only woman who made an appearance on the show. On Monday Young and Michael Cole were guests on BBC Radio 5’s live morning show in the United Kingdom, and Young was asked about her experience working the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One thing I will say that was very cool about that as well is being a woman welcomed into Saudi Arabia to step into the announce booth and be part of the broadcast — of how many men, women, children were coming up to me, knowing that this was a big moment of change and that there is a demand and a need for women to be performing in Saudi Arabia,” Young said. “So, they are asking for it, certainly.”

@POSTwrestling Michael cole and Renee young asked about Saudi Arabia on BBC radio this morning pic.twitter.com/UbbbjqYi5d — Amit S (@DaStinga) November 5, 2018

Cole also made the comment that the company was hoping to have members of the women’s roster on future Saudi Arabia shows.

WWE initially signed a 10-year lucrative deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority in March to host live events in the country multiple times annually over the next decade. But the Nov. 2 event was on the verge of cancellation following the controversy surrounding the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in early October.

WWE announced a week prior to the show that Crown Jewel would take place in Riyadh as originally planned.

The 12-match show gave fans a number of shocking twists, though many of them were negatively received by the fans back in the United States.

The biggest surprised turned out to be the final round of the eight-man world cup tournament. After The Miz suffered an apparent ankle injury before the show started, Shane McMahon inserted himself into the tournament and beat Dolph Ziggler minutes later to be named the “Best In The World,” despite not being a full-time wrestler.

Earlier in the evening Brock Lesnar regained the WWE Universal Championship by hitting Braun Strowman with four F-5’s in under three minutes. Lesnar was chastised for not consistently defending the Universal champion during his original 504 day reign, and that trend will apparently continue as Lesnar will be in a non-title match with AJ Styles at the upcoming Survivor Series event on Nov. 18.

Finally in the main event D-Generation X defeated the Brothers of Destruction in a 27-minute match. It was reported shortly after the show that Triple H had suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the match, which would require surgery that would cause him to miss WrestleMania 35.