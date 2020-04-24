WWE’s Failed Plan For The Revival Is Now A T-Shirt

Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Revival reached an agreement with WWE on a release following months of rumors that the team was on their way out over creative frustrations with their direction. At this point, the team is poised to return to the independent scene using the names Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, with the tag team’s name looking to be The Revolt. However, even while presenting a much more serious persona than what they were allowed to be portrayed as at time during their WWE run, the team is leaning into the reports of some of the more absurd character directions that WWE had planned for them.

At one point, WWE was trying to sell the team on a comedic gimmick, complete with ridiculous ring gear and costumes. The idea was so bad it has to be seen to believe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ever the business men, the former Revival are now looking to capitalize on the insane idea by selling a t-shirt with themselves portrayed wearing similar costumes. Check it out below.

The team is also set to appear on an upcoming episode of the Arn Show talking about “Aladdin Shit.”

Which non WWE wrestling tag team are you looking forward to seeing the former members of The Revival wrestle on the independent circuit, New Japan, or possibly in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.