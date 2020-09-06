Rey Mysterio Gives an Update on His Tricep Injury

✖

WWE announced during Monday Night Raw last week that Rey Mysterio had suffered a tricep injury during his tag team match at Payback against Seth Rollins and Murphy. The injury gave Dominik Mysterio a golden opportunity in a rematch with Rollins later that night, but it also meant Mysterio was back on the shelf for another few months. WWE's statement at the time read, "Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at WWE Payback Sunday night, WWE.com has learned. Mysterio teamed up with his son, Dominik, to defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy at the live WWE Network special," but it has since been reported that he only suffered a partial tear and wouldn't require surgery.

Mysterio took to Instagram over the weekend to show himself undergoing Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment on the injured arm.

With Rey out, it's also unclear what WWE will do with Dominik in the immediate future. The father and son duo told ESPN the eventual plan is for Dominik to become a masked luchador and take on the name Prince Mysterio, but WWE has made no indication of that happening anytime soon.

"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It's in his genes," Rey told the outlet. "I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."

"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik added. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly."

WWE's next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, takes place on Sept. 27. So far the only matches announced are WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Universal Championship.