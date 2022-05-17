Conrad Thompson Responds to Fans Concerned for Ric Flair's Health Going Into His Final Match

✖

News broke on Monday that Ric Flair would be competing in one more wrestling match on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of a one-night revival of Jim Crockett Promotions. The match will reportedly be a six-man tag match involving Flair, AEW's FTR, The Rock N' Roll Express and one of Flair's oldest rivals in Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. However, there's been some concern about Flair's health for the match given that A) he's 73, B) he nearly died several years ago due to a medial emergency that involved getting an obstructive piece of his bowel removed and kidney failure and C) he hasn't wrestled since 2011.

Conrad Thompson, Flair's son-in-law and the owner/promoter of Starrcast and Flair's final match, addressed the concerns while on Jeff Jarrett's My World podcast this week. He said (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "I'm sad that Jim Crockett Jr. won't be here to see it. But David Crockett and as many of the Crocketts that we can get will be there on hand to celebrate one last run, one last match, not just for the Nature Boy, but for Jim Crockett promotions. We've licensed the music. It's going to look and feel just like it did way back when in the mid '80s.

"The Nature Boy is going to walk that aisle one last time. I know there's been some pushback and people who were all of a sudden are very concerned about Ric Flair's well-being. I wonder if those are the same folks who are clamoring for Undertaker to have one more match, or what they felt about Vince McMahon wrestling at WrestleMania, or Jerry Lawler wrestling every other weekend?" he continued. "It's not uncommon in Tennessee for these Tennessee boys to strut around, and by the way, Tennessee is the birthplace of Ric Flair. How fun is it that it's come full circle with Jim Crockett promotions and him and one more match? Let me just say that I'm smarter than I look. We got some fun ideas for the show and I think some naysayers are going to come around and they're going to like this idea."

