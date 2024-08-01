For the first time since 2001, two titans sit atop the professional wrestling industry. Alongside the support of co-founders Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan launched All Elite Wrestling in 2019. AEW quickly established itself as the No.2 wrestling company in the world thanks to its financial backing and re-cemented that status in its early years thanks to its major television deal, strong crowds, and top free agent acquisitions. In its strongest year of 2021, AEW was even outdrawing WWE in some markets and beating WWE Monday Night Raw in key ratings demographics.

Throughout this time, AEW has forged relationships with just about every company under the sun except WWE. Under previous ownership, WWE was known to dismiss the larger wrestling world, rarely acknowledging that other wrestling companies exist. That changed significantly when WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over, as WWE has not only acknowledged companies like Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, but has forged working relationships of its own with the likes of TNA and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

WWE Has “No Interest” in Working With AEW

Even as WWE opens its own forbidden doors, the AEW portal remains padlocked.

Speaking to the Sports Media podcast, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Communications Chris Legentil declared that WWE has “no interest” in working with AEW on a combined card.

“I just want to make clear. There is definitely a variety of excellent talent that don’t currently reside in WWE. There is no shot there that is being fired,” Legentil said. “It’s just to say, the answer to your question is no conversation has been had in relation to that.”

This question has long been posed to AEW talent and executives. When speaking to ComicBook this past April, AEW President Tony Khan did not fully dismiss the idea of collaborating with WWE should the appropriate opportunity present itself.

“If WWE came calling to you to do, not even necessarily a collaborative show, but just share talent, share promotion, would you consider AEW to be open for business with WWE?” ComicBook.com’s Liam Crowley asked Tony.

“It’s an interesting thought,” Khan responded. “It would depend on the circumstance.”

WWE SummerSlam goes down this Saturday, August 3rd from Cleveland Browns Stadium. AEW ALL IN: London is set for August 25th and emanates from Wembley Stadium.