AEW Announces Ring of Honor's Final Pay-Per-View of 2022

Tuesday night's special edition of AEW Dynamite gave quite a bit of attention to Ring of Honor. There has been a lot of Ring of Honor action on AEW events since Tony Khan purchased the promotion, and the current major storyline involves Chris Jericho tarnishing the ROH name by beating the company's former champions. On Tuesday, Jericho defeated Dalton Castle to retain his ROH World Championship, and AEW also took the opportunity to reveal the next ROH pay-per-view event.

Following the success of Death Before Dishonor, ROH is gearing up for Final Battle. It was announced during Dynamite that Final Battle will take place on Saturday, December 10th at 3pm CT. The event will be held in Arlington, Texas, and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe is featured in the advertisement. Take a look!

NEXT RING OF HONOR PPV ANNOUNCED!



ROH FINAL BATTLE ::: SATURDAY DECEMBER 10TH in Arlington, Texas at 3PM CT! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/g4mtzcn9gp — Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 19, 2022

Since acquiring Ring of Honor earlier this year, Khan has been working on building the company back to a standalone promotion that can support a weekly live show. This week, Khan offered some insight into the future of ROH.

2023 Ring of Honor Plans

While talking with Sports Illustrated, Khan revealed that big things are in store for Ring of Honor in the near future. Final Battle will be the final event of 2022, and it looks like there are plans to get ROH back on television next year.

"We'll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows," Khan said. "The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023."

Final Battle will be the third Ring of Honor pay-per-view event of 2022, following Supercard of Honor XV and Death Before Dishonor. In addition to Jericho and Samoa Joe, other ROH titleholders include FTR (Tag Team Champions), Daniel Garcia (Pure Champion), Mercedes Martinez (Women's Champion), and Dalton Castle and the Boys (Six-Man Tag Team Champions).

Are you excited for Ring of Honor's next pay-per-view event? Let us know in the comments!