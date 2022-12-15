One of Roman Reigns' Top Challengers Teases Return From Injury

Drew McIntyre has been out of action following a ruptured eardrum he suffered during Survivor Series WarGames, This resulted in him missing the chance to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships last week, but "The Scottish Warrior" has already indicated he won't be gone for much longer. He delivered a message to The Bump this week, stating, "I wish I could be there physically, sadly I can't right now. I appreciate everybody checking in. You know if Drew McIntyre's not at work, there's a reason, but I can tell you all I'll be back very very soon. There's a certain season on the horizon, WrestleMania season, and I'm not going to miss that."

McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship back at Clash at the Castle and came inches away from dethroning "The Tribal Chief" before Solo Sikoa arrived to make the save. It has since been reported that WWE was seriously considering having Reigns drop the WWE Championship to McIntyre (via a cash-in attempt from Austin Theory), but the plan was scrapped on the day of the event.

Drew McIntyre Praises Roman Reigns' Work

In a separate interview with the 919 Faction podcast, McIntyre praised Reigns for his work as "The Head of the Table." The two have squared off on pay-per-view twice since Reigns turned heel — in a champion vs. champion bout at Survivor Series 2020 and the aforementioned Clash at the Castle event in Wales — with Reigns narrowly winning both times. McIntyre has continued to feud with The Bloodline ever since, teaming up with The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens in a losing effor against The Bloodline last month inside WarGames.

"His former self was amazing to work with. He's such a talented athlete in the ring," McIntyre said (h/t Inside the Ropes). "Personality-wise, he still quite hadn't found who he was, because he was playing a role. He wasn't himself. And he did very well playing a role. He was given the biggest opportunities of all time for a reason, because they knew this is the guy. Now that he finally has a chance to be his true self, he's absolutely killing it, [and] has been for two years."

h/t WrestlingNews.co