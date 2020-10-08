Seven WWE Superstars Roman Reigns Needs to Face Next

Roman Reigns is just getting started on the hottest streak of his career yet, so here are seven great WWE Superstars that he should face next to keep this fire going! Ever since he had returned from his quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns has been one of the most exciting aspect of WWE programming these days. Rather than maintain the mixed reactions Reigns drew from the audience before, the response to Reigns' new dominating heel persona has been overwhelmingly positive. Now it's a matter of finding what to do with him next. In order to keep Reigns not only as hot as he can be as the WWE Champion, but as impressive as he currently seems as the "Tribal Chief," WWE needs to have a strong line up of potential contenders that could bolster Reigns' title run with strong victories or even strong losses. Here are seven WWE Superstars Roman Reigns need to face next to keep up this momentum, and ultimately have one of his most memorable runs at the top of the card yet. Read on for our list of picks of WWE Superstars Roman Reigns should face next, and let us know what match ups you want to see in the comments!

Drew McIntyre (Photo: WWE) If there's one great way WWE can cap off this weird year is with us finally getting a proper clash between Drew McIntyre. As the two champs representing whatever brand they may happen to be on at the time of this writing, it'd both be a great showing for McIntyre who has hit a lull in his run and for Reigns who is just starting his. Orton might provide a great match in this case for Survivor Series, but representing his brand in a match against the other top champ would be a final stamp on McIntyre's run as a whole. prevnext

Keith Lee (Photo: WWE) This is definitely one that has been brewing ever since Lee and Reigns met in the ring during the Survivor Series pay-per-view last year, and when Lee went to Monday Night Raw these hopes were dashed quite quickly. If Roman Reigns and Keith Lee end up on the same brand after the Draft, this is a match up we're going to need instantly. Lee is so soon into his career that he could take his lumps and move on, so it's best to jump on that now before it becomes harder to pull off for either superstar. prevnext

Otis (Photo: WWE) Vince McMahon is reportedly still attached to the idea of Otis having the Money in the Bank briefcase, so maybe now is the time to do something with it? Roman Reigns would be an excellent foil too as his no nonsense demeanor at the moment would be a hilariously straight man to Otis' shenanigans. It's about time for Otis to make a move with his briefcase too, so maybe it's time to pull the trigger on this and see what kind of story these two complete opposites would tell in the ring? prevnext

Big E (Photo: WWE) Now that Big E is back into the swing of his singles career, it would be fun to see him make some big moves in the story as well. If he stays on the same brand as Reigns, Big E would provide a pretty fun opponent for Reigns as the two of them have solid, hard hitting movesets. Couple in the potential for a "tribal chief" faction of some sort, or Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods maybe returning for some support much like Jimmy Uso did Jey at Clash of Champions, and there's a lot of potential fun with this mix up. prevnext

Aj Styles (Photo: WWE) Roman Reigns and AJ Styles have had great matches in the past, but it's a whole new day for Reigns so this would most likely be a refreshing change of pace for both athletes. Not only does Styles always make a great stamp on the champions he challenges, but this "Tribal Chief" incarnation of Reigns has been proved to move and fight differently than before. It's a style that Styles would most likely bounce off of, and he would be a fun rival to take Reigns into 2021. prevnext

Finn Balor (Photo: NXT) Whether it's due to him moving to another brand during the WWE Draft or challenging Reigns representing NXT as its champion, this is another example of how a total change in attitude would make for a whole new dynamic. Finn Balor and Roman Reigns have adopted dramatically different personas since the last time they met one another in the ring, so it would probably be cool to see how the changes would impact one another in the ring. At the very least, it'd make for some great looking staredowns and promos going into it. prevnext