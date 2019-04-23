Ronda Rousey Says She Won’t Be Back in WWE Until After She Has a Baby

After stating flat out on Instagram that she and husband Travis Browne were on an “impregnation vacation” last week, Ronda Rousey posted a video to YouTube on Monday confirming her status with the WWE. The former Raw Women’s Champion hasn’t appeared on WWE television since dropping her title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, and now it looks like she won’t be back for roughly a year.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said.” I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

Rousey also confirmed that she broke the knuckle in her right pinkie during the main event match, saying the break came after she flipped over the table that was in the ring and threw a punch that connected with one of her opponents’ elbows.

“I just happened to clip an elbow with my pinkie, broke my hands,” she said. “I just remember looking down at my hand and thinking ‘I have six knuckles and now is not the time for the six knuckle shuffle to become a thing. And I have to punch so much more after this.’”

This video then cut to Rousey getting surgery on the injury. She then added that she only planned on staying in the WWE until November before trying to start a family, but plans changed and she ended up in the comapny for 16 straight months.

