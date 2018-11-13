Ronda Rousey Mocks Millennials in Build to Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey spent her last promo before Survivor Series mocking millennials in a weak attempt to insult Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

One of the most anticipated matches at this weekend’s Survivor Series PPV is the Champion vs. Champion match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. Rousey has amassed an impressive string of matches since debuting in the WWE earlier this year, while Lynch is probably the hottest act in the WWE due to her sudden attitude change after a heartbreaking defeat at Summerslam.

Lynch and Rousey have built up the match with a series of promos, most of which have been fantastic. However, Rousey seemed to slip up this evening when she delivered a disjointed promo that compared Lynch to a millennial.

After acknowledging Lynch’s self-proclaimed title of “The Man,” Rousey then called her a “Millennial Man”, claiming that she eats avocado toast and wears a man bun. The whole thing was a hot mess and it was made worse because Rousey is a millennial herself.

The entire thing had a “baby boomer yells at kids to get off his lawn” vibe to it. You can watch Rousey’s promo here:

The precise start date for the millennial generation varies depending on who’s whining about them, but most experts agree that the oldest millennials were born in the early to mid-1980s. Both Lynch and Rousey were born in 1987, which means that they both qualify as millennials in almost every definition of the term. What’s more, Lynch is actually two days older than Rousey, which makes her promo even more bizarre.

So far, Rousey has insulted Lynch’s working class background and compared it to her life of training for professional fighting and now compared her to a millennial, even though multiple writers described her MMA fights as perfect for millennials due to their short length. Not the greatest message for someone that the WWE is pushing as the face of the women’s division.

It’s pretty clear that Rousey is struggling to keep up with Lynch in the battle of words during the lead up to Survivor Series. Of course – words only count for so much in wrestling. We’ll see which champ is best this Sunday.