Ronda Rousey Says She’s Open to WWE Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone (Exclusive)

Since Ronda Rousey‘s departure from WWE last August, she has been busy working on adapting her memoirs to screen as well as writing her debut graphic novel Expecting The Unexpected. Rousey appeared at San Diego Comic-Con where she revealed she’s expecting baby number two with husband Travis Browne as well as take part in a panel for her recently launched Kickstarter Campaign which has already been fully funded. Along the way she stopped into ComicBook’s studio to chat about Expecting The Unexpected as well as the big question on everyone’s mind: will she ever return to the squared circle?

Will Ronda Rousey Ever Return to WWE?

When Rousey left WWE things went pretty sour between herself and the sports entertainment giant. She hasn’t shied away from discussing the sex trafficking lawsuit looming over the company that names both former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. When asked by ComicBook if she’d ever consider returning to the ring, Rousey admitted she could be swayed to return to WWE now that there has been a regime change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, now that Vince McMahon’s gone, I could definitely be convinced,” Rousey said. “I’ve been hearing great things from the ladies of how it’s been under Triple H’s regime. So, I could be convinced to go back but I couldn’t be full-time like before. I’m gonna have another baby coming and there’s no way I could be on the road. It was so difficult just to take Po on the road for that time. And I gotta start putting my family first.”

Rousey wouldn’t be the first to consider the switch back to WWE as CM Punk has stated that not only is the culture in WWE completely different now, if it had been the way it is now a decade ago he would have never left. For years Punk had been one of the biggest names outspoken against the company. Not only that, women are headlining Premium Live Events again and being allotted more time on-screen.

Rousey was a member of the WWE roster for five years, signing her initial contract back in 2018. Her first match was at WrestleMania 34 where she teamed with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, winning the match. She consistently competed until 2019, making her return at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. She became a multi-time women’s champion, including one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions which she shared with Shayna Baszler. Although SummerSlam was her last official match she’d wrestle two more times in the months following, including in Ring of Honor, before officially taking a break from the ring.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for more on WWE.