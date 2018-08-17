Ronda Rousey Describes WWE as ‘Broadway with Stunts’

Ronda Rousey’s meteoric rise to the top of the WWE women’s division has been mixed by near universal praise from fans and the wrestling industry alike.

Though there are some who complain she has achieved her championship matches too early, that opinion is void of the fact that this is a star driven industry and Rousey is one of the biggest stars in the company. In fact, she’s one of the biggest pieces to the puzzle when it comes to WWE’s future and can have more of an impact for the company among the general public and attracting potential fans that virtually anyone on the roster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In advance of her match for the RAW women’s championship against Alexa Bliss this Sunday at SummerSlam, Rousey spoke to AMNY about her WWE rise. When comparing wrestling to her experience in Hollywood, she said WWE, with its live factor, makes it almost like Broadway, which was a timely comparison given where SummerSlam takes place on Sunday (Brooklyn).

“WWE is live and you only get one shot. So a huge fight scene in Mile 22, which is a couple of minutes long took six weeks of rehearsals to get that one shot,” Rousey said. “So, imagine that you have a fight scene that long with that many moving parts and people but you have to choreograph it that day, memorize dialogue for before and after [the fight]. WWE almost seems like Broadway with stunts.”

Rousey has also been involved in a storyline with Natalya, with both of them being close friends on television (as they are in real life). This has been expected to lead to a split on television down the line, but with the untimely death of Natalya’s father this week, those planned have undoubtedly been delayed.

Rousey spoke about working with Natalya and what that has meant to her.

“I’ve known Nattie years before I started wrestling. She teaches me so much technically, obviously but I was coming into a new environment, I was nervous and felt like the new kid in school,” Rousey said. “She really went out of her way to make me feel welcome and comfortable and part of the family. She’s been amazing since day one and I’m so lucky to have her as a friend.”