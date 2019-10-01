WWE Universe Reacts to Rusev and Lana’s Breakup

Monday Night Raw ended on a shocking and somewhat awkward note this week when Bobby Lashley returned to WWE television during a Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Rusev. “The Bulgarian Brute” looked on in dismay as his wife Lana then appeared alongside Lashley and began making out with him. The match was quickly thrown out after that thanks to another attack from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, but fans were still focused on the new love triangle long after the show was over. The reactions on Twitter ranged from shock to frustration that Lana was being put in yet another infidelity storyline on television.

While there’s no indication that this is anything but a storyline, wrestling has a bad history of breaking up real-life couples after infidelity storylines are introduced. Since the two first appeared on WWE television as an item back in 2014 it’s been implied that Lana has had relationships with Dolph Ziggler and Dwayne “The Rock Johnson,” and a storyline of Aiden English’s accusations of Lana cheating was what wound up splitting up the Rusev Day tag team.

Check out some of the best reactions to Lana and Lashley’s steamy new storyline in the list below.

