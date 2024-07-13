Sareee Defeats Giulia To Become First Ever Marigold World Champion

Marigold officially crowned the inaugural Marigold Women’s World Champion during the Summer Destiny event this weekend. Fans gathered inside of Ryogoku Kokugikan to see a stacked card of incredible talent face off against one another as well as the return of WWE superstar IYO SKY. In the main event, however, was Sareee and Giulia battling it out for the Marigold Women’s World Champion, hoping to cement themselves in history as the first ever champion. Giulia recently told Tokyo Sports that her time in Marigold is nearing the end and she hopes fans will see her matches in Japan while they still can.

After an extremely hard fought match between the two women, Sareee attacked Giulia’s injured wrist which took her out of action for several weeks. It originally appeared that Giulia would debut for WWE at NXT Heatwave but because of her injury and prior commitments to Marigold, that didn’t take place. Giulia had no force but to submit and the former NXT star was crowned champion.

https://x.com/Sareee_official/status/1812155550072795190

When Marigold was founded, Giulia promised to stick around with Rossy Ogawa and the girls until the company had gotten off the ground. With the first champion officially crowned, that means Giulia’s future is going to start looking a little bit different. Giulia appeared WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia, taking photos with WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque, leading many fans to believe she had signed a contract.

In the reports that followed it became clear that she had in fact done so and would likely be starting with the NXT brand at some point very soon. WWE is currently working to expand their global partnerships, including in Japan where they have worked with All Japan Pro Wrestling, Marigold, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. As of this writing there are no upcoming Premium Live Events for NXT, though they are looking to get her on television as soon as possible.

There are rumors that an event could take place in Cleveland during SummerSlam weekend, but that hasn’t been announced and with just a few weeks to go until the big show, it doesn’t seem incredibly likely that will happen. The former multi-time STARDOM Champion has other business ventures in the works, including her autobiography My Dream set to release overseas at the end of August.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Giulia, WWE, and Marigold.