Sasha Banks Reportedly Filming With WWE for WWE 2K20

Sasha Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE television since dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. Reports since then have been widely negative, with many stating that Banks is frustrated with WWE Creative over the treatment of the women’s tag titles and the Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection, which was reportedly supposed to split even if Banks hadn’t been taken off of television. While she’s been off the road reportedly to “cool off” her social media posts have indicated she’s still not happy with how the company has used her. A recent headline even showed her favoriting a tweet that was heavily critical of Raw and SmackDown as television products.

But there’s a chance this may all amount to nothing. According to PWInsider, Banks was in Orlando on Monday filming content for WWE 2K20, the company’s annual video game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A separate report, this time from Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, stated that Banks met with Vince McMahon back in late May, and that the situation between her and the company has improved enough to where she might be back at some point this summer.

Banks kicked off 2019 by challenging Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She and Bayley then won a six-team match inside the Elimination Chamber to become the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The pair then appeared on Raw, SmackDown and even NXT promising that the titles would be defended everywhere, but their reign ended after just 49 days. Since winning the titles at WrestleMania, the IIconics have been used mostly in comedic roles and have been defeated numerous times on television. According to Cagematch, the pair have not defended the titles since winning them, even on house shows.

One wrestler who has been trying to kick up a feud with “The Boss” even while she’s been out of action has been Becky Lynch. The reigning Raw Women’s Champion has challenged Banks to a fight numerous times on Twitter, and has called her out (somewhat in character) in interviews.

“Come fight me, Sasha,” Lynch said. “At one time, Sasha Banks was the top dog, she was ‘The Boss,’ but Sasha’s fallen from grace. It seems like she can’t hack it.

“Let’s prove something,” she added. “I know we’ve had tremendous matches back in NXT, and it’s been an age since we stepped in the ring together, and I would love to again, but this is a whole different kettle of fish. This ain’t ‘The Lasskicker’ anymore, this is ‘The Man.’ I would love to go toe-to-toe, ‘The Man’ vs. ‘The Boss,’ to prove who is the top dog now.”