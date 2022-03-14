Scott Hall Reportedly Taken Off Life Support

Scott Hall was taken off life support several hours ago, as reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. He is still alive as of this writing. Meltzer wrote, “Scott Hall was taken off live support four hours ago.He is still alive at this writing.Miracles have happened but this would need to be one of them.” One of Hall’s closest friends, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, then confirmed Meltzer’s report by retweeting his statement with “This is accurate.”

Hall was hospitalized at the start of the month after breaking his hip from a fall and going in for surgery. Unfortunately, complications arose last week when a blood clot was knocked loose, resulting in him suffering three heart attacks on Friday. Kevin Nash then confirmed early Monday morning that Hall would be taken off life support once his family had been gathered to say their goodbyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/davemeltzerWON/status/1503461302039056390?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

“When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……a lot that disliked us,” he added. “We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.’ As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”