Watch: Microphone Catches Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler Questioning WWE Decision Mid-Match

At several points during the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the Pittsburgh, PA crowd hijacked the show. But their most distracting efforts came during Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler Ironman match. And both Superstars noticed.

Give the time element involved in an Ironman match, WWE posted a clocked set with a 30-minute countdown. His enabled the crowd to chime in with a copious amount of Royal Rumble-esque countdown does punctuate by the entire arena making the “buzzer sounds” It was funny the first time, but after a few dozen instances, the act grew tired.

WWE caught on the crowd’s games and decided to turn off the clock. But that only incentivized the crowd to lean into their efforts.

At that point, both Ziggler and Rollins could be overheard reacting to WWE’s decision and the crowd’s reaction.

@Wrestle_React it’s worse than when the clock was up. That’s why they shoulda left it up. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JK91kemFSf — Joe O (@NY2JO) July 16, 2018

Rollins’ reaction, specifically made headlines on Monday after the Wrestling Observer Radio noted he appeared to be visibly frustrated during his and Ziggler match. Rollins appeared to confirm that gripe when he posted the following tweet.

10..9..8..7..6..5..4..3..2..1.. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 16, 2018

