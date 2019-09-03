Seth Rollins References Dean Ambrose During WWE Raw Promo

WWE has made sure to make no mention of Jon Moxley, the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose, on any of its television products ever since he left the company and wound up signing with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. But that changed on Monday Night Raw this week, as Rollins directly referenced him during a backstage promo with Braun Strowman.

The big man approached Rollins, saying he was unhappy that Steve Austin was moderating their contract signing next week. He assumed because of the positive things Austin had said about the Universal Champion lately, he and Rollins must be working together.

Rollins responded by they’re both cautious about who will turn on the other at Clash of Champions. He referenced stabbing his partners in the back (when he broke up The Shield), but then said he also “knows what it’s like to be stabbed in the back by his best friend.”

By “best friend” he meant Moxley, who infamously turned on Rollins in October 2018 on the same night when Roman Reigns announced his battle with leukemia. The feud between the two was notoriously lackluster, as they only had one pay-per-view match before Rollins turned his attention elsewhere and Moxley (Ambrose) was gradually turned back into a babyface. The pair aligned with Reigns for one more run as The Shield in April, then broke up for good once Moxley left the company at the end of that month.

Since leaving the WWE, Moxley has signed a multi-year deal with AEW while also touring various independent promotions. His new contract also allows him to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling, which gave him the opportunity to win the IWGP United States Championship and compete in this year’s G1 Climax tournament.

Moxley was supposed to face Kenny Omega at the All Out pay-per-view on Saturday at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago, but due to a staph infection in his elbow Moxley needed surgery last week and had to miss the event. He is still expected to be at AEW’s premiere TNT episode on Oct. 2, and is booked for a rematch against Juice Robinson at New Japan’s King of Pro Wrestling event eight days later.