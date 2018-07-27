Changes Coming to Intercontinental Championship Match at SummerSlam?

On Raw this week, WWE officially booked Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. But that may not be the match when August 19 arrives.

According to WrestleVotes, Rollins vs. Ziggler is still the plan, but there may be another Superstar added to the match.

Texting With A Source: don’t be surprised to see one of the SummerSlam match ups already confirmed changed. Don’t get your hopes up, it’s not Reigns & Lesnar. Hearing the IC title match may not end up being Rollins v Ziggler one on one. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 27, 2018

With nearly a month to go until the Brooklyn supershow, WWE has plenty of time to add more layers to this story. While Ziggler and Rollins have the capacity to steal the show, the addition of a name like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor or Elias would be something few would complain about.

McIntyre and Ziggler are still in a loose partnership, but WWE may be ready for them to split. Right now, McIntyre doesn’t have SummerSlam plans, but WWE will want him in a prominent spot. If not a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, then maybe a singles match with Lashley would fit.

However, Lashley is also a name that would make sense. Having just pinned Roman is at Extreme Rules, Lashley is debatably one of the hotter stars in the company. While that when was negated by a Raw loss just a week later, Lashley still looks to be a priority for WWE. Like McIntyre, his SummerSlam schedule is wide open.

Elias may be the most intriguing name floating around, though. Rumors have him performing his debut album at different spots during SummerSlam, but that won’t disqualify him from competing in a match. Seeing he and Rollins already set a nice precedent at Money in the Bank, his inclusion would be far from random.

Balor would make for a snug fit. Having been floating around the Intercontinental title for most of 2018, sticking him in the match would be far from a logical leap. Since returning from surgery Balor has been luke-warm but much of that is due to his limited opportunities. However, it does feel as is he’s coming into his own on the main roster and a shot at the IC belt at Summerslam would make him the unofficial darkhorse to leave as champion.

Right now, we’re too far away to conjure up a real guess, but it WWE seemed to have purposefully left room to make an alteration to Ziggler vs Rollins. The night after their Extreme Rules Ironman Match, it looked like they’d be going in separate directions. However a week later they were booked for Brooklyn in an unceremonious fashion. With several episodes of Raw between now and SummerSlam is not hard to imagine WWE adding another name to their story.