Shawn Michaels Talks Main Roster Synergy with WWE NXT, Compares Bron Breakker vs Seth Rollins to His Early Match with Ric Flair

WWE NXT fans have been the recipients of some delightful crossovers from the main roster, with Monday Night Raw and SmackDown superstars popping up quite a bit over the past few months. WWE's World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently took on Bron Breakker for the Title, while The Judgement Day jumped to NXT this past week and battled it out with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. In a new interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Shawn Michaels talked about how fortunate NXT has been in having so much main roster talent on the show to work with NXT's bright stars, and he compared Breakker vs Rollins to his early match against Ric Flair in terms of how much he learned at the time from someone so experienced in the ring (H/T Fightful).

"I will say this, all of us in this business got better because we were in the ring, especially when we first started out, with people that were better than us," Michaels said. "Now, we're very fortunate to have other men and women that have come from NXT UK and some that have been out there on the independent scene that have been doing it for a little longer that also obviously help our young athletes that come through here from college."

"At the same time, when a main roster person comes down, that's now seeds of knowledge for them as well," Michaels said. "It's great to be out there getting reps, but a lot of times, if you're out there with somebody who needs as many reps as you do, you're still learning, but you're not going to learn at the rate you are if you're out there with a Finn Balor, for instance."

"That's been huge for us," Michaels said. "Again, you think about Bron Breakker being out there with Seth Rollins, for me that was like when I was out there very early on with [Ric] Flair, you just take in so much, it's like getting a Ph.D. in one night. So again, it's a huge help for us here in NXT. To have that synergy now with the main roster."

Michaels also revealed he would love nothing more than to increase that synergy and do that sort of crossover more often, but also understands that schedules and other commitments make that challenging at times. That said, when it does happen, there are so many benefits, both in the ring and backstage.

"Again, we would love to be able to have it more often. Obviously, we have it here and there. They're also busy. We understand that. The great thing is they are so giving when they come down here, not just in the ring, but also just hanging out with the talent and dropping seeds of knowledge, whether it's out there physically or back here, just psychologically and mentally," Michaels said.

Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Dana Brooke, and Apollo Crews have all made appearances in NXT over recent months, and that is likely not going to stop anytime soon. Hopefully, that's the case, because the talent and the show itself all benefit from those appearances, and fans have a few more match-ups they would love to see at some point.

