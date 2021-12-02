Stephanie McMahon Addresses Ronda Rousey’s Potential WWE Return

Ronda Rousey’s time in WWE wasn’t lengthy, but she did make quite an impact, and that’s why fans have wondered if she will ever come back to WWE and jump back into the ring. We haven’t seen Rousey in a WWE ring since her match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, and since then she’s started a family and has plenty to keep her hands full. Still, her name always comes up when thinking of big returns, and during the March of Dimes event, Stephanie McMahon was asked about Rousey potentially returning to WWE and if she had any details to share.

“There is no official update on her return, but she is always welcome to come back, as long as she stays away from me,” McMahon said.

It’s good to know that the door is always open for a Rousey return, and if Rousey and WWE ever wanted to make it happen, it would definitely generate buzz and draw in eyeballs. The landscape of WWE has shifted quite a bit since she left, though there are plenty of things that are still the same.

Since she left Bayley and Becky Lynch have become heels, and Bayley was one of the best heels in WWE before she had to have surgery because of an injury. Charlotte Flair is still a heel, and Sasha Banks seems to bounce between heel and babyface quite a bit. Rousey tussled with all four during her run, but now there are also a number of new faces in WWE to contend with.

Names like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, and Toni Storm have joined the Raw and SmackDown rosters since she left, so there would be plenty of fresh match-ups for her if she decided to return.

Rousey actually isn’t sure if she is still under contract with WWE, which she talked about during a previous gaming stream when a fan asked her status with the company. “I technically don’t think I am [under contract to WWE], but who knows? That’s a question for lawyers,” Ronda said.

She also revealed she still keeps in touch with Stephanie, adding “I actually keep in touch with Steph because she’s sweet and we send each other baby pictures. I haven’t talked to Triple H since before he had his – he had heart surgery or something. I hope he’s alright.”

