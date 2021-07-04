✖

Stephen Amell just teased his fans that Heels is basically complete. The Arrow star also provided a reason for why showrunner Michael O’Malley hasn’t shown him the finished product yet. On Instagram, the actor posted a short video of himself outside of the area where the show is filming. Amell acknowledged that things were a bit weird in the limbo stage. But, he’s thrilled for the world to see more of his character Jack Spade and his southern charm. It wasn’t much of a break for the Arrow alum after his long-running gig on The CW decided to drop the curtain. Still, all the fans are curious to see what he can do with this material. The Oliver Queen actor has made no secret of his love for professional wrestling. (In fact, he appeared on different promotions and gotten into the ring to mix it up as well.) It’s just another step on the journey for Amell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell)

“I just wrapped up my ADR, my first part of post-production work for Heels,” the actor began. “There’s a part where you feel that sense of accomplishment. But, there’s also that part where you start to feel like something’s missing. Because when I get to sit in the character of Jack Spade and loop his lines. Say things like, ‘Sit down right there on your tushy.’… You gotta say Atlanta with no ’t’. I just like sitting down in the southern roots of Jack Spade. Looking at all the episodes that Michael O’Malley won’t show me because he wants me to watch the finished product with him at his house… I really enjoyed this first season. We haven’t even done the promotion yet, but it’s really exciting.”

Check out the official description of Heels down below:

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

“In the ring, Amell’s Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?"

Are you excited for Heels? Let us know down in the comments!