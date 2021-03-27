Snoop Dogg Dresses As Buzz Lightyear, Instantly Creating New Meme

Snoop Dogg decided to take his Buzz Lightyear costume out for a spin and a new meme was born. As the beloved rapper tends to do, he made a big splash with the outfit. It would seem as though fans got a kick out of his very unique interpretation of “to infinity and beyond.” Apparently, there was some sort of occasion to celebrate and they had an inflatable costume of the character laying around. Before too long, the Internet pounced and there was no stopping this ball rolling. Meme culture moves faster than ever as a result of so many people spending a lot of time inside over the last 12 months. Buzz Lightyear himself has a bit of spotlight during that Disney Investor Call last year. Snoop endeared himself back to millions of fans while he provided commentary for the Nate Robinson and Logan Paul fight that took the Internet by storm. Check out some of the best images of “grandpa buzz light” down below:

