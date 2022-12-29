Sting Hints at How He'll Finish His Career in AEW

Sting's run in AEW has been one of the biggest surprises in the pro wrestling industry in recent years. After suffering what was believed to be a career-ending neck injury in WWE back in 2015, "The Icon" arrived in All Elite Wrestling at the 2020 Winter is Coming event. He was eventually convinced to start taking part in tag team matches with Darby Allin, first as part of a cinematic match at Revolution 2021 and eventually in front of live crowds. The WCW legend is a perfect 13-0 in official AEW matches, but at 63 years old he's well aware of the fact that his days of in-ring action are numbered.

While speaking with The Ringer's Cameron Hawkins recently, Sting hinted at his plans for how he'll finish his career with AEW. He explained, "Well, I know Darby is going to be a part of it for sure. I won't have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me and I'll be along with him and we can add more to it as far as I'm concerned. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don't want to say now."

Sting's next match will be a six-man tag bout at Pro Wrestling Noah's Great Muta Final "Bye-Bye" event on Jan. 22, in which he'll team with Allin and one of his greatest rivals, The Great Muta.

"I know my days are numbered, so I'm trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good," he told Sports Illustrated back when the match was confirmed. "I'm grateful that Muta was able to be here with me in the United States. That's a memory I'm going to hold onto, and it signifies the end of our era. I'm looking forward to having one last grand hoorah with The Great Muta, especially in Japan."

Meanwhile, Allin closed out this week's AEW Dynamite by chasing off Samoa Joe and indicating he wants a rematch for the TNT Championship. Joe initially beat Allin in dominant fashion to retain the title back on Dec. 7.