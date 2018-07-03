Steve Austin Gives Blessing to Trio of WWE Superstars

If we were to take a worldwide poll of WWE fans’ all-time favorite Superstar, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin would likely win that imaginary contest. But the world’s favorite wrestler just revealed some of his current favorite stars working in WWE.

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing the Glory, Austin shared out his favorite qualities in a WE superstar and revealed which wrestlers embody those attributes the most,

“The things that I preach, as far as from the basics to get over, you need to learn how to work, but its intensity, it’s a mean streak as a heel or babyface, and its fire. Ronda Rousey has that fire to no end, she has that intensity to no end. Bayley, this absolute sweetheart, I love Bayley. All of a sudden she shows this damn fire and this mean streak. Her and Sasha have such great chemistry and I love Sasha [Banks] as a heel more. I love both those women,” he said.

By now, Ronda Rousey’s fire is unquestionable. For still being inexperienced, Rousey has made a profound emotional connection with WWE’s audience. And while her character is multifaceted, the believability of her rage makes us all want to watch more.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have both displayed that same passion over the years, but find themselves in a tough predicament. WWE is overbooking their rivalry at the moment and all of the gimmickry surrounding their story is hiding the substance that is already there. Both Banks and Bayley have been in a year-long funk, but pitting them together, despite the awkward story, may prove to be a savvy decision by WWE.

Austin also spoke about the importance of veteran leadership in a wrestling locker room. Austin says that he never got the support he craves from his peers as a youngster but made sure to be a considerate veteran when the time came for him to be a mentor.

“When Stone Cold got hot, it came from l, (I was a heel), but it came from a place of anger and rage and being pissed off and being held back and wanting to get my shot and man I was going to get to the damn top no matter what it took. So I see these people in the system, in the trenches and want to be able to help them get to the next level. Not everyone is going to understand what you’re talking about or whatever percentage they can use, I just feel like it’s any veteran’s responsibility to help pass knowledge onto the younger cats in the business,” he said.

