The Rock Celebrates Anniversary of Epic Brock Lesnar WWE Title Match at SummerSlam

It doesn't get much bigger than The Rock vs Brock Lesnar in the world of WWE, and it's surreal to think that they last faced each other back in 2002. Since then Dwayne The Rock Johnson has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood while Lesnar has become one of the biggest stars in UFC and WWE, and 20 years ago they faced each other in the ring at SummerSlam for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. The Rock celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their match on Instagram and shared some footage of when Lesnar pinned him to become the new Champion, and you can watch the footage below.

In the caption The Rock wrote "20 years ago this week, we made history in New York and pro wrestling was never the same again 🔥💀🔥 The Rock vs Brock Lesnar WWE UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

I always had great chemistry with Brock as he was one of the greatest pure athletes I've ever danced with. We spent about 6 months wrestling around the world together, grooming Brock to become @WWE Heavyweight Champion. It culminated to this historic SUMMER SLAM PPV where the crowd was absolutely electric.

Historic for two reasons:

#1) In wrestling terms, I "did the honors" of having Brock beat me right in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3.

Brock is new champion.

Brock is new face of WWE.

#2) My contract was up in WWE and I quietly – and GRATEFULLY – retired as a full time pro wrestler after an incredible (and insanely short) 6 year career.

It's so wildly incomprehensible at times when I think back – that I only wrestled for 6 YEARS. How crazy is that irony? A 6 YEAR CAREER 🤯 What a journey.

#hardestworkerintheroom

#gratefulman

#peopleschamp

* grace note *

I did return to wrestling from 2011 to 2013 as it was my way of giving back to the business that was so good to me + I just f'n love wrestling 😈💪🏾"

Many are hoping The Rock will come back to have a match against Roman Reigns, and the two have teased it several times. WrestleMania 39 could end up being the perfect place to finally have that throwdown, but we'll just have to wait and see how things play out.

Do you think we'll see The Rock vs Reigns next year? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!