The Shield Win Their Final Match in Dominant Fashion

The Shield closed out their run as a group with the victory. In the main event of The Shield’s Last Chapter WWE Network event on Sunday, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag match.

The bout ended after all three men hit their signature moves on Corbin. Rollins and Ambrose then lifted Corbin up onto Reigns shoulders to hit a Triple Powerbomb. Rollins picked up the pin in front of his hometown crowd.

The crowd in Moline, Illinois chanted “Please don’t go!’ as the three men stood together in the ring. Both Rollins and Ambrose cut promos before the three gave The Shield fist pose to close out the night.

The event marked The Shield’s final match because Ambrose has opted to not re-sign with the company once his contract ends by the end of the month. WWE confirmed Ambrose’s departure back in late January.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” WWE wrote in a statement at the time.

Even after Reigns announced he was back with the company after his cancer was in remission, neither he nor Rollins could convince Ambrose to change his mind.

“It breaks my heart,” Rollins said in an interview regarding Ambrose leaving. “I get it. I understand this place can be frustrating. He’s a guy who’s been doing it nonstop for 15, 16, 17 years. Sometimes you just need to step away and take care of yourself. I wish him luck in whatever he wants to do.

“I know how he feels about his creativity. Sometimes when it pulls him in a different direction, that’s just how he’s gotta be. I never imagined the three of us working anywhere else or not being here at the same time” he added.

