The Undertaker Reveals Secret That Would Have Extended His Career

It’s a very rare occassion when The Undertaker sits down for an interview with someone outside of WWE, and when he does, it’s almost always newsworthy.

Such was the case during a recent interview the WWE legend gave to Ed Young of Wrastlin’: A Series by Ed Young. An abundance of interesting topics came up, though one that really caught our eye was the Undertaker’s discussion of all of the injuries he has sustained throughout his wrestling career and what he found out could have extended his career.

Regarding injuries, The Undertaker said, “”Let’s see, both eye sockets have been crushed. Yeah, both. No, they were separate. They were years apart. I’ve had probably, I’m guessing I’m closing in on 20 orthopedic type of surgeries from wrestling related injuries. Both hips have had a form of hip replacement. Torn biceps, torn pecs, torn tricep, bone spurs. I think I’m a little tougher than I am smart.”

The Undertaker has continued to work despite that past, including working more matches this year than he has in many years. According to him, he could have extended his career even more if he would have taken a step he did in later years much earlier. According to The Undertaker, the secret is a private tour bus.

“I learned really late.” Undertaker divulged, “I started leasing a tour bus, which I wish I had done a lot sooner. I mean, it’s a big expense, but I think it would’ve prolonged my ability to work a fuller schedule just because most people don’t realize that day after day after day, you get out of an arena at 12, 12:30 at night sometimes. And you’ve got to put in 2, 3 [hours], 100 miles to go to the next town. So at 3 o’clock in the morning, 4 in the morning, you’re pulling up to a hotel. And there were several occasions, especially near the end when I was working all the time, you’d park, and then you’d sit there, and you’d think, ‘okay, let me get this leg out first’ because your body is just [stiff]. There’s nowhere to stop because everything is closed, so you get a convenience store meal, whatever that means. And then, you’ve pretty much sat in this position for four hours. And then, you have to get up, check in to your hotel, go to sleep. Now if you want to get up in the morning and workout or do whatever you have to do, then you’ve got to make time for that. You’ve got to make time to eat. You’ve got to get to the arena at a certain time. It’s a lot more than what most people think.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.