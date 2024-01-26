TNA Teases the Arrival of Mustafa Ali

Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali is adding another stop to his Wrestling World Tour Campaign, TNA Wrestling! Since his release from WWE in September alongside a number of other Superstars, Ali has been appearing all over the independent wrestling circuit. He has appearances in companies like RevPro, GCW, PROGRESS, DreamWave, Prestige Wrestling, DEFY Wrestling, Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling, C*4, NJPW, and Warrior Wrestling.

Ali has yet to debut in a major U.S. based company but he will do so soon, it would appear. "Change, often it happens gradual, over time. But sometimes, it happens in a flash," Ali says in a vignette which aired in the TNA post-credits. "TNA has recently undergone a change, gradually; years in the making. But now it's time for a different kind of change. One that's immediate and united by the introduction of an x-factor," Ali then pops up on the screen. "I'm Mustafa Ali and I approve this message."

TNA's next big pay-per-view event is No Surrender in New Orleans next month where they will have two nights of Total Nonstop Action. Ali would undoubtedly make a perfect fit in TNA's X-Division but he is also more than capable of working in the main event picture, so the opportunities for Ali in TNA are truly endless. The likelihood of Ali debuting there seems high as it would not only drive ticket sales but also pay-per-view buys. Plus, if you're going to hype up a debut that big, he should appear on pay-per-view. TNA's Hard To Kill event drove roughly 8,000 buys according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter which would make it one of the most successful shows in years. The event was up against the NFL playoffs and AEW Collision. Currently, TNA's largest pay-per-view buys since their days on Spike TV was IMPACT Rebellion 2021, headlined by Kenny Omega and Rich Swann.

Plenty of new faces have shown up in TNA since the rebrand earlier this month, including Nic Nemeth (WWE's Dolph Ziggler), AJ Francis (WWE's Top Dolla), and Ash By Elegance (WWE's Dana Brooke). Not only that, a few titles changed hands at Hard To Kill, including the Knockouts World Championship now held by Jordynne Grace, the TNA World Championship held by Moose and the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships held by Decay.

TNA No Surrender and Bayou Blast take place February 23 and 24 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. Tickets are currently on sale. Ali makes his NJPW debut at Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 12.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on TNA and Mustafa Ali.