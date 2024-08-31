TNA’s Zachary Wentz Becomes X-Division Champion at Emergence

TNA Ultimate X Matches always have a chance to steal the show, and tonight’s X-Division throwdown at TNA Emergence was no different. X-Division Champion Mike Bailey set about defending his Championship against a stacked lineup that included Jason Hotch, Alexander Hammerstone, Zachary Wentz, Laredo Kid, and WWE NXT’s Riley Osborne. As expected, that talented lineup produced some truly unforgettable moments, and multiple collisions between Bailey and Wentz, who always seemed to find each other throughout the match. They would continue to do so right until the end, and while Bailey held as much as he could, Wentz would be the one grasping the Title, becoming the new TNA X-Division Champion.

5 Against 1

Early in the match most people made the decision to quickly get Hammerstone taken care of and knocked to the outside, and he would continue to be a frequent target throughout the match. Despite the numbers advantage not being in his favor, Hammerstone was still a big factor throughout, though Wentz and Bailey were also consistently in the mix as potential threats. Hammerstone did nearly get the win at one point, but he couldn’t seal the deal, falling hard to the floor and clearing out a few competitors along the way.

Bailey and Wentz collided again with and exchange of kicks and strikes, though Hammerstone would show up again to shake things up and clear everyone out by throwing Laredo Kid. Hitch would then turn his attention to Hamemrstone, but Laredo Kid then jumped back into the mix, and that led to Bailey getting back to his feet and knocking down Osbourne so he could start climbing.

Then There Were Two

Bailey would ascend but so did Wentz, leading to yet another collision between the two stars. They exchanged strikes and kicks, and while Bailey held on at first, Wentz would get the better of him eventually, and he was able to grab the X and become TNA’s new X-Division Champion in the process.

TNA Emergence Updated Results:

TNA Championship One Hour Iron Man Match: Nic Nemeth (C) vs josh Alexander

TNA Ultimate X Match: Zachary Wentz (C) def. Mike Bailey, NXT’s Riley Osborne, Jason Hotch, Alexander Hammerstone, and Laredo Kid

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Spitfire def. Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich

TNA World Tag Team Championship: ABC (C) def. AJ Francis and KC Navarro

TNA Digital Championship Match: PCO def. Shera

The System def. The Hardys, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana

Steve Maclin def. Eric Young

Frankie Kazarian def. Kushida

