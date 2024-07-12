Tony Khan Addresses Possibility of a Women’s Blood & Guts Match in AEW

When AEW was founded in 2019 they sought out ways to be different from their competitors. One of those ways was to bring back the hardcore style in modern wrestling and put it onto the main stage. After a throwaway comment from then WWE head Vince McMahon about AEW being all about “blood and guts,” AEW coined the term for a television special. The famed match highlights the hottest bubbling feuds in AEW, with this year’s being The Elite against Team AEW. Since AEW showcased several of its women in a blood street fight a few years back, fans have clamored for the division to get a Blood & Guts match of their own.

Will AEW Ever Do a Women’s Blood & Guts Match?

Last year it seemed like signs may have been pointing that way with The Outcasts feud but that never came to fruition. At the time AEW President Tony Khan revealed that due to injuries plaguing the division as well as many of them being tied up in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, he opted to put a pause on the idea. Khan came back around to it when asked by the Battleground Podcast if one would ever take place.

“At some point, it would be great to have a women’s Blood & Guts match. You need a lot of people tied in on story and a lot of healthy people. We have a great roster that we’re building up and I think our women’s roster is strong than it’s ever been right now, today. I’m really excited about that. If we ever get to a point where we have enough people tied together and the story makes sense, I think it would be great” (h/t: Fightful).

Certainly it’s something the division could handle at this stage as more women come back from their long-standing injuries while more depth is created in the division with signings like Mercedes Moné and Kamille who has reportedly been signed to AEW for some time. There’s also an opportunity to work with their partners in New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL and now STARDOM who have had engrained stories in AEW as of recent.

This year’s Blood & Guts takes place in Nashville, Tennessee on the July 24th edition of AEW Dynamite. Currently, the Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry will go up against AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly and The Acclaimed.

