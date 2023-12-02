WWE Teases Bayley Face Turn and Split from Damage CTRL on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown got to the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames immediately, starting with Damage CTRL. Bianca Belair would come to the ring and celebrate the big win at WarGames, but she also mentioned that she wasn't done with Damage CTRL yet, and then told IYO SKY that she wanted her Championship back. That drew out four members of Damage CTRL, but not Bayley, and she never showed up during the ensuing fight. Later backstage they finally found each other, and the impression was that Damage CTRL didn't tell Bayley what was happening in a mounting effort to kick her out of the group, and all the signs were there of an upcoming babyface turn for Bayley.

They confronted Belair in a war of words, and it seemed as if Kai was acting as the informal leader of the group in Bayley's absence. It didn't take long for chaos to erupt, and soon all four were in the ring attacking Belair. Then Charlotte Flair and Shotzi came out to help Belair, and the brawl took off from there.

Later backstage, Bayley finally ran into the other members, and when they asked where she was Bayley said that no one told her what was happening. They all walked off and Bayley looked confused and quite dejected, and it seems with each passing day the group she created and brought together is slipping further and further away from her.

It doesn't just feel like they are going to turn on her though, as Bayley has gone above and beyond to help the group lately and that doesn't seem to be being appreciated by the other members. She sacrificed herself time and time again during the WarGmaes match for her team, and the other members aren't commending her. Instead, they are acting more and more distant, so it doesn't just feel like the group will turn on her, but that she will turn on the group.

If she does, it would be a long-anticipated babyface turn for the superstar. The same was true of her heel turn, which shook up the character in a major way and resulted in some of the biggest moments and storylines of her career. She would go on to thrive in the heel role and win multiple Titles, and fans were behind her as the heel still when she came back at SummerSlam. Now though it seems like it's time to shake things up once again, and we could be seeing the last days of Bayley as a heel.

