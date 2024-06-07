Trick Williams Wants To Wrestle WWE Hall of Famer for His Final Match

NXT Champion Trick Williams wants to bring a decorated WWE Hall of Famer out of retirement for just one more match. Booker T hasn't been a full-time wrestler since 2012 but he's made a few one-off appearances over the years, including in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Williams admitted that he's asked the NXT commentator for one last match, noting that it would be an honor and he would have no complaints about his wrestling career if it took place. "I already asked Booker, 'Can we run it one time?' He can still go, man. He's in the gym all the time," Williams told The Masked Man Show. "He doesn't slow down one bit. It's up to him. If we can make this happen, I'm all game. I'll put the title on the line" (h/t: Wrestling Inc.).

Williams has become a true breakout star in NXT over the last year. The 30-year-old has only been wrestling since 2021, debuting for NXT but soon after partnering with Carmelo Hayes. When it was time for Hayes to move up to the main roster, a split was orchestrated which skyrocketed Williams straight to the top. Fans all over the world -- some not even in WWE -- have adopted his "Whoop That Trick" chant that has become synonymous with himself and his theme song. Williams defeated Hayes in a Steel Cage match in April, soon after beating Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at NXT Spring Breakin'.

In the past, Booker has been adamant that he's not interested in wrestling one final match. Almost all of his matches since 2012 have been multi-man scenarios with the exception of two singles matches, but even that his last singles match took place in 2019 in his promotion Reality of Wrestling. His career has taken on new life as he's not only a commentator for NXT but he also runs his own promotion out of Texas. In January, the 10-time WWE champion revealed that he's working to adapt his story to film, much like A24's The Iron Claw did with The Von Erichs.

"The thing is, I'm still working, I'm still having matches. You're just never going to see me have a 'last match.' You're never going to see me doing a lot in the ring," Booker said on his podcast The Hall of Fame Podcast in 2022. "I'm never going to build up a match like I'm doing a whole lot. 'One tag in, one tag out. That's it, I'm done, where's my check?' I learned from one of my teachers back in the day, 'Hacksaw' Butch Reed. I got to tag with him down in the Global Wrestling Federation, and he said 'Man, I'm coming in one time. I'm coming out and asking for my check.' That's the way you do it" h/t: Wrestling Inc.)