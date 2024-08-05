Triple H Comments on SummerSlam Becoming a Two-Night Extravaganza Moving Forward

WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland ended up setting several records within the company and for the city itself. While most fans were sent home happy with several surprises, many wondered where a lot of the talent were, namely the ones from Cleveland, as they were omitted from the match card. Given all the major storylines swirling in WWE at the moment, it seemed like it was just chalked up to there not being enough time. While speaking at the post-show press conference, WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked about the future of SummerSlam given it will make its two-night debut in 2026. While he can’t make any definitive answers at the moment, he does view this year’s event as the final one night event.

“Please, let’s take it one step at a time. Who knows what the future brings? But I do think that, even tonight, seeing this SummerSlam seven-match card goes almost four hours, and yet there was a lot of stuff we could have put into this,” Triple H said. “Some people say, ‘Well, why wasn’t that in there?’ Well, because it would have been eight hours, and you still need stuff for Raw, you still need content for SmackDown. You still need all that stuff. As we continue to grow, we’ll take it step by step. So is this is the last SummerSlam that you see that is one night? I think so, but we’ll see where that goes long-term. I’m excited about that opportunity.”

SummerSlam began with a title match between two bitter rivals — Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and challenger Rhea Ripley. Although Ripley overcame some obstacles in her first match since vacating the title, it was Morgan who got the last laugh, blindsiding Ripley but teasing that their feud is far from over. Nia Jax was also crowned champion, her first singles title since 2018.

The Cleveland curse continued on CM Punk who Drew McIntyre defeated after months of Punk stopping him from winning matches. To end the night Cody Rhodes had to go up against Solo Sikoa — and the rest of The Bloodline due to it being Bloodline Rules — but he wasn’t alone in his efforts. Rhodes had several allies, some known and some not, come to his aide to help him retain the title against Sikoa.

