Triple H Explains Reasons Behind Changes to WarGames Matches in NXT

Triple H hosted a media conference call on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event and addressed some questions regarding the famous titular match.

Originally created in Jim Crockett Promotions in 1987, the WarGames match originally debuted as a five-on-five match that featured two rings surrounded by roofed steel cage. The match hadn’t seen the light of day since 2000 inuntil it wasWCW revived as the headliner for the NXT TakeOver event in November 2017.

Old-school fans quickly noticed a few changes when the match returned. The most noticeable change was that the extended cage no longer had a roof, which Hunter explained was deliberate.

“I was thrilled with last year, I thought we took an amazing concept and modernized it slightly for today,” Hunter said. “There was some debate about the roof on the cage or whatever. It’s limiting for talent. I think that last year proved that it can be a very exciting format that can showcase talent and all their abilities.”

The former WWE Champion said this year’s match was moving more in the “traditional” direction as it would have two teams of four men facing each other rather than last year’s three teams of three wrestlers. Saturday’s match will see NXT North American Champion Ricochet team with NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne and The War Raiders to take on all four members of The Undisputed Era.

Hunter added he intends on the WarGames match becoming an annual staple of NXT TakeOver.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing to make this into a franchise and a brand for WWE and NXT going forward,” he said.

Other matches booked for NXT TakeOver: WarGames include NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Even with just four matches, the show is expected to run its typical length on the WWE Network. At one point during the call Triple H stated he chose those four matches in order to give each of them the time they needed.

“I don’t ever want to get into a format where we go ‘Look, it’s got to be five matches,’ or ‘it’s got to be six matches.’ (We) try to put a feeling into it, and it’s a gut thing,” he said. “We all just kind of mill it around and decide what we think is going to be the best experience.”

NXT TakeOver: War Games will mark the first of four nights of WWE events at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, including Survivor Series the following night.